Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fenbo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $12.78 on Monday. Fenbo has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.
Fenbo Company Profile
