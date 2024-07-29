Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Update

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $12.78 on Monday. Fenbo has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

