Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Financial 15 Split Price Performance
Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.
About Financial 15 Split
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Financial 15 Split
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.