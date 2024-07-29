Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

