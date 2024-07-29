First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

