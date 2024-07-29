First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

