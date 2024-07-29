First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $18.58 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

