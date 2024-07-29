First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. First Community has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

