First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.