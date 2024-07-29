First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 58.7% in July

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First National Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First National has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,839.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,839.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 292,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,661.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,726 shares of company stock worth $425,711. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

