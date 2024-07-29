First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Solar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.10. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

