Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $637.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.