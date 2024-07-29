Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Trading Up 2.8 %

FVRR stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FVRR

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.