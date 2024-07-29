Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

