Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
BDL opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
