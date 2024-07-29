Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSE FND opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

