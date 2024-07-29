Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE:FLR opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. Fluor has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

