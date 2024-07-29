Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

