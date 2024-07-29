Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.85. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$57.73.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

