Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

