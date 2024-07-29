Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.08 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

