Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.99.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

