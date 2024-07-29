Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.29 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

