FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.26 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

