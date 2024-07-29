FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.
ALA opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.71. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.10 and a 1-year high of C$33.07.
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
