FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.60.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.0 %

ALA opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.71. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.10 and a 1-year high of C$33.07.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also

