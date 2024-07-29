FY2024 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $13.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.85. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2025 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $245.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $253.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,844 shares of company stock worth $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

