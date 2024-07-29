FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ASGN Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ASGN Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ASGN opened at $94.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ASGN news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

