FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.00 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$264,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.