FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issued By Stifel Canada

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.43 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.