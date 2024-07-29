FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LVS opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

