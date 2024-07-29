FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.