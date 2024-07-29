FY2024 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Raised by Analyst

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.49.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total transaction of C$748,384.77. In other Colliers International Group news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total transaction of C$748,384.77. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00. Insiders have sold 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,236 over the last three months.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

