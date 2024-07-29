FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,841,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,786,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

