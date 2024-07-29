FY2024 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreased by Zacks Research

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.61. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

F5 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $179.08. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

