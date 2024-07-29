FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reduced by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.