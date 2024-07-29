FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.63.

Fortis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.85. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$57.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.