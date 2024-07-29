FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.23). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02).

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,593,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

