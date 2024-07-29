FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.