FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.