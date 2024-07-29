FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $219.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

