FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Lowered by DA Davidson

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

