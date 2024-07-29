FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

