FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Community West Bancshares Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $20.20 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,532,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.