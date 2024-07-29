Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of American Vanguard worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Vanguard by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 442,702 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 275,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Vanguard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.