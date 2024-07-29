Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

GXO stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

