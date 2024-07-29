Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,761,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

