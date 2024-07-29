Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.25. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

