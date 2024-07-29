Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 58,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

