Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $732,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.