Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Stellantis were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $832,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Stellantis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $17.66 on Monday. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

