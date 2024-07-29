Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

