Gabelli Funds LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $309,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 459,257 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

