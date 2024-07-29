Gabelli Funds LLC Has $363,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

